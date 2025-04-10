Torremolinos removes 120 tonnes of reeds from its beaches in time for Easter

José Rodríguez Cámara Torremolinos Thursday, 10 April 2025, 11:25 Compartir

Torremolinos town hall has been working to make the beaches of the municipality, affected by the recent weather, ready for Easter with an intense project that has included the removal of about 120 tonnes of reeds. This figure is added to the amount collected in October and November last year, when there were also heavy rains and the flooding of many streams. To ensure that the coastline is ready for the next few days, with the influx of tourists is expected to begin on Friday (Viernes de Dolores), sand has also been sieved manually and mechanically. The sand has also been replenished in the areas most affected by the recent storms, such as La Carihuela, in the area around El Saltillo, with 15,000 cubic metres of material.

There has also been a reinforcement in the maintenance of gardens, green areas and urban furniture, as well as the installation of watchtowers for life guards and the preparation of bathing areas adapted for people with functional diversity. The drinking water fountains have also been prepared. The council has earmarked a total of 1,611,000 euros for the maintenance of the beaches for 2025.

Likewise, this Friday marks the start of the surveillance, rescue, lifeguard, first aid, healthcare, medical transport, and assisted bathing services on the municipality’s beaches. The coastline will be staffed by twenty-three lifeguards, one coordinator, two healthcare assistants, and one emergency medical team. Additionally, there will be an advanced life support ambulance, a coordination vehicle and all the necessary support equipment available.

The basic tasks along the seven kilometres of Torremolinos coastline are focused on surveillance from the 11 towers, surveillance on the shore of the beach and surveillance from the boats.

The service is available from 11am to 7pm non-stop during Easter Week, and from 26 April to 31 May inclusive, the service will be provided at weekends, with the same timetable. From 1 June to 30 September, the summer service will start from Monday to Sunday, from 11am until 8pm. There will be first aid centres in Bajondillo, La Carihuela and Playamar-Los Álamos.

Once again, this year, Torremolinos offers an assisted bathing service for people with functional diversity in the areas of Playamar, Bajondillo, Los Álamos and Carihuela. The council has set up a telephone number for people wishing to take advantage of this service: 634 454 547.