Torremolinos remembers victims of the Shoah A wreath laying ceremony took place at the Avner Shalev monument to mark the International Day in Commemoration of the Victims of the Holocaust

The Mayor of Torremolinos, Margarita del Cid, along with members of the town's Jewish community, participated in a floral offering to mark the occasion of the International Day in Commemoration of the Victims of the Holocaust, also known as the Shoah.

The event was held at the Avner Shalev monument, a six-armed menorah (Hebrew for candelabra) that recalls the crimes that led to the annihilation of ethnic groups and, above all, the six million Jews murdered in the genocide during WWII.

The five-metre-high monument is installed on a roundabout located in Calle Violeta Friedman; a street named after a survivor of Auschwitz who, through her fight for tolerance and remembrance, led Spain to reform its legal code, earning her a permanent place in history.

Following the wreath-laying ceremony, the mayor inaugurated a new photographic exhibition at the Picasso Cultural Centre, during which, she said, “It is very important that we continue to promote these types of events and commemorations, because we can never forget the victims of the holocaust.”

The exhibition, which was attended by Vidal Bachelor, who spoke about his personal experience as the son of an Auschwitz survivor, focused on the work of Luis Monje, a photographer who visited different concentration camps to record overwhelming visual testimony.

Del Cid, who made reference to the growing tension between NATO and Russia on behalf of Ukraine, said, “The ghost of war is present again in Europe, so it is necessary that we continue to remember the barbarities that were committed during the Second World War.”