Torremolinos beach showers back in action again following Malaga province drought crisis

Torremolinos town hall has issued an official clarification of the new measures adopted in relation to water consumption, following the Junta de Andalucía's drought committee's decision to establish a state of normality on the western Costa del Sol, with the approval of the regional government. Within the framework of the new regulations is the decision to resume the operation of beach showers, as long as they have a 'push button' system or timed devices with a similar function, so as to prevent water waste.

Similarly, in order not to exceed the maximum of 250 litres per inhabitant per day established by the regional government, the local administration announced that street cleaning will preferably be carried out with non-potable water and, if this resource is not available, low-consumption pressure washers will be used. The operation of public drinking fountains is permitted, provided that they also have a 'voltage push button' system or any other similar function. Ornamental fountains will continue to be filled with water that is not suitable for human consumption.

With regard to the irrigation of green areas, the use of resources not suitable for human consumption will be favoured and when these do not exist, water suitable for human consumption may be used, but only one day a week, which may be extended to two for specific areas that require it for the correct maintenance and protection of vegetation and trees.

The municipal government also informs that consumption will continue to be monitored and reviewed by the competent bodies, with the aim of not exceeding the established limit of 250 litres per inhabitant per day and the possibility of implementing new limitations.

The public is urged to use water responsibly, in solidarity and efficiently by checking their installations to avoid possible leaks and applying all measures to avoid excessive consumption.