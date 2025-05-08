Torremolinos to privatise its waste and cleaning services in bid to save money

José Rodríguez Cámara Torremolinos Thursday, 8 May 2025, 16:55 Compartir

Torremolinos town hall is holding an extraordinary plenary session today, with two important questions on the agenda: the report on the social, legal, technical and financial aspects of the public services for waste collection and street and beach cleaning in the municipality, and the approval of the modification of the municipal government's organisational structure.

The two are related, as the changes for the management of the local administration announced by mayor Margarita del Cid include a circular economy delegation, which would be dedicated to waste. Among its aims is to avoid an increase in waste charges. One solution already implemented in this regard was to introduce payment for industrial waste generation by tourist accommodations. In the conclusions section, the report states that "indirect management of waste collection and street and beach cleaning services" is "the most efficient and sustainable form of management for the town hall".

The idea behind the outsourcing is to hire a private company that will handle the waste and cleaning services, but it will be the town hall that will collect the fees, not the company, which will ensure maximum benefits for citizens.

According to cost comparisons, maintaining the current municipal company (Litosa) costs 17,885,374.03 euros, compared to 15,751,371.69 euros which would be charged if a private company was responsible.

Municipal sources added that savings will also be generated because a private company can renew material resources much faster than a public administration, among other benefits of privatisation.

The service analysis included in the report acknowledges that the average age of the currently operational machinery exceeds 18 years, which is well above the average useful life of such equipment, typically between 8 and 12 years. There are 42 vehicles, which have been in operation for 15 years.

Last October, the local government announced that a committee of municipal technicians would draw up a report on the work of Litosa. Already then, there was talk of "outsourcing management" to improve this service, although on the premise of respecting all jobs.

Litosa has 276 workers, almost half of whom are over 50 years of age. Of this workforce, 188 workers are permanent employees; there are 13 permanent part-time employees, who work during the high season, from 1 March to 31 November. The permanent part-time contracts correspond to the staff assigned to weekend and public holiday services.

This change is also motivated by "the necessary adaptation of a service that is designed for a population of 70,000 inhabitants in a town that has a floating population of around 100,000 during the off-peak months and over 200,000 in the summer months".