Fernando Encinar receives the recognition from Margarita del Cid. SUR
World Tourism Day

Torremolinos presents 'honorary tourist' award to real estate communications director

The recognition was given to the co-founder of Idealista, Fernando Encinar, who the mayor said had been honoured because he "embodies many of the values we defend"

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Torremolinos

Tuesday, 24 September 2024, 10:52

As part of its World Tourism Day celebrations, Torremolinos held a ceremony in which it recognised the co-founder and communications director of the Idealista real estate chain, Fernando Encinar, as a ‘tourist of honour’.

Encinar received the recognition from the town’s mayor, Margarita del Cid, in an event attended by several members of her council, along with the deputy minister of tourism of the regional government, Víctor Manuel González, and the president of the association of municipalities of the Western Costa del Sol, Manuel Cardeña, among others.

"We celebrate World Tourism Day to vindicate who we are, what we achieve and want to achieve together. We recognise the people who make it possible, such as Fernando, because you embody many of the values we defend and because you share with us the immense luck of being able to call this town your home,” the mayor said.

Del Cid pointed out the importance of tourism in Torremolinos and how her council is striving to make it a top destination. As an example, she recognised the beach entrepreneurs who have renovated their facilities and “who continue to improve and expand their services”, and the many hotels in the municipality that throughout 2025 and 2026 “will face important reforms”. She added that along with these improvements in its facilities and services, her council is making improvements to make the town more sustainable and energy efficient, which will “entail an investment figure that exceeds more than 23 million euros".

Tourism councillor Marta Huete added, "Each day we reinforce our tourism strategy with fairs, festivals and specialised events that continue to be attractive in national and international markets."

Huete also highlighted the importance of sports, cultural and LGBT tourism, “which gives us special visibility at an international level”.

“All this comes together in a strengthened brand, which is growing and recognised around the world. But none of this would be possible if it were not accompanied by a necessary public-private collaboration, which our mayor has worked so hard and defended in her period as CEO of Turismo Costa del Sol. For this reason, this act is also in recognition of and gratitude to all those factors, entities and people who with professionalism, excellence and passion for our municipality contribute to our facet as a tourist destination of international reference,” she concluded.

