Pharmacist arrested for selling medicines without prescription on Costa del Sol

Irene Quirante Malaga Monday, 31 March 2025, 16:14 Compartir

National Police officers in Spain have arrested the main suspect - a pharmacist - in a case linked to the selling of medicines without a prescription. In addition to this, four others have also been detained as part of the operation, two of whom are employees of the same pharmacy in Torremolinos on the Costa del Sol.

The first arrest was made a fortnight ago, after which the suspect was remanded in prison due to other pending cases. However, it was last week when the rest of the suspects were arrested, including the pharmacist.

The five detainees are being investigated for an offence against public health and membership of a criminal group or organisation. The last four detainees were brought before the courts on Saturday, three of them in Torremolinos and the fourth in Marbella.

The owner of the pharmacy was provisionally released, with the precautionary measures of mandatory court appearances on the 1st and 15th of each month, the withdrawal of his passport and a ban on leaving the country.

According to sources, the case was opened following a lab complaint. During the course of the investigation, the officers found indications that pointed to a plot dedicated to the illegal sale of medicines and anabolic agents.

The police investigation remains open and further arrests are not ruled out.