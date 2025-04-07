Torremolinos pays tribute to ‘part of town's history’ with revamped square and refuge from the heat

Tony Bryant Torremolinos Monday, 7 April 2025, 12:40 Compartir

The mayor of Torremolinos, Margarita del Cid, inaugurated the recently renovated Plaza Antonio Abril de Toledo, a resident whom she said has been honoured due to his “special link with the town”. The former teacher, who died in 2019, founded the Miramar school in Torremolinos in 1966, and he also played a significant role when the Costa del Sol town gained its independence from Malaga in 1988.

The inauguration ceremony took place on Saturday (5 April) and was attended by his relatives, including his daughter, Adelina Abril, representatives from the Miramar school and several of the town’s well-known characters, like flamenco dancer El Carrete. The event was also attended by volunteers from the Emmaus social kitchen, which Abril set up more than 20 years ago with the idea of offering free meals, initially to the elderly, and later to anyone who needed help.

Originally from Malaga, Antonio Abril de Toledo studied teaching before he and his brother in 1966 opened the bar La Gamba Alegre in Torremolinos, which is where Abril lived with his wife and daughter until his death after a fall in November 2019.

Climate refuge

“Today we inaugurate a square that has been remodelled, a new space with shaded areas that has become a climate refuge. But the most special thing about this square that we are inaugurating today is not the result, but the name it bears, because today we pay tribute to a part of the town's history. Antonio's links with Torremolinos are so many, even though he was not born here,” the mayor said

Del Cid highlighted his legacy as a business owner, as an educator, and as a person committed to his adopted town and to those most in need.

“The best thing about this square is not how beautiful it has become, but the beautiful name it will bear from now on, because Antonio always carried Torremolinos in his heart. From today, this square will help us to remember him with the honour he deserves," she added.

Zoom

The revamped square, in addition to improving the aesthetics of the area, includes features designed to mitigate the urban heat island effect, making it a climate refuge for both residents and tourists. The mayor said that the project will help town hall move forward with its commitment to tackling climate change and the shading of public spaces.