Torremolinos pays tribute to Generation of '27 with new cultural space

Torremolinos town hall inaugurated the new Mirador de Sansueña visitors centre on Saturday, a lookout point and cultural space dedicated the Generation of 27.

The event was attended by the town’s mayor, Margarita del Cid, who said that the “vocation” of her council has been to turn the rooftop into another cultural space in the town which can host literary and cultural events and artistic meetings that contribute to the “cultural boom that Torremolinos has resumed with verve”.

“When we use concepts that may seem very abstract, such as urban regeneration, we are precisely referring to spaces like this. Turning this rooftop into a viewpoint, and turning this viewpoint into a unique cultural space in the heart of Torremolinos is to build a story of homage to outstanding figures of the Generation of 27,” Del Cid explained.

The mayor went on to highlight the town’s “close relationship with the world of culture”, adding that Torremolinos has always been a meeting place for great artists such as Dalí, Lorca, Picasso, Emilio Prados, and Luis Cernuda, among others.

She also stressed the importance Cernuda’s poem El Indolente, which was written while the poet was staying at the Castillo del Inglés, and in which he defined the idyllic fishing village of the 1930s as Sansueña.

“The space we are inaugurating today is an enclave of cultural interpretation of one of the most important literary generations of letters. It recalls the great past of Torremolinos as a cultural magnet and source of inspiration for artists, and it aims to serve as a tourist attraction that contributes to the dissemination of the work of these artists who were inspired by our town."

The Generation of ’27 was an influential group of poets and avant-garde artists that were active in Spanish literary circles between 1923 and 1927. The group first came together in Seville to mark the 300th anniversary of the death of the Spanish priest and poet Luis de Góngora, considered one of the most prominent Spanish poets of all time.