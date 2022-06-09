Torremolinos marks Worldwide Knit in Public Day with open air event It will be held in the gardens of the Pablo Picasso Cultural Centre and it is open to anyone who is fond of knitting, weaving and crochet

Torremolinos will celebrate for the first time the Worldwide Knit in Public Day, which takes place on Saturday 11 June. The day is organised to promote the art of knitting, weaving and crochet, pastimes that many consider to be archaic and only practiced by grandmothers.

The initiative began in 2005 with the aim of promoting this creative ancestral activity by organising public events to show that knitting is for all ages and that it is a fun and enjoyable activity.

The event in Torremolinos will be held in the gardens of the Pablo Picasso Cultural Centre between 9am and 2pm and it is open to anyone who is fond of knitting.

One of the objectives of the day is to begin work on several crotched awnings that will be used to provide shade for several streets in the centre of the town throughout the summer. Those who wish to participate in this project must bring their own crochet needles (number 5). The rest of the material will be supplied by the textile workshop of the Popular University of Torremolinos.

Trinidad Cobos, monitor of the artistic textiles workshop of the university, believes that knitting is a “relaxing hobby” that has important benefits such as improving coordination, developing psychomotor skills and reducing stress, among many others

"Weaving is not just for grandmothers, so this is why we take it to the streets to give it visibility,” she said.