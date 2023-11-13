Torremolinos marks Picasso anniversary year with speed painting contest

Tony Bryant Torremolinos Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

As part of its activities to mark the 50th anniversary of the death of Picasso, Torremolinos hosted the first ‘outdoor speed painting contest’ on Sunday (12 November), a competition with prizes of between 200 and 800 euros. Held in the plaza that bears the Malaga-born painter’s name (and also his statue), the competition was judged by a panel of experts who valued the originality of the work and the mastery of the technique used.

A total of 26 artists participated in the initiative, in which they had to capture on their canvas somewhere special in Torremolinos.

The first prize of 800 euros went to Antonio Cantero Tapia, an artist from Malaga who produced a view of Playamar; while other works included the iconic Bar Jerez, La Carihuela and La Nogalera, among others.

The winning pieces, along with the other entries, will now be exhibited in the cafeteria of the Pablo Ruiz Picasso cultural centre in Calle de la Cruz.