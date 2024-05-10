Torremolinos on look out for companies to improve Los Pinares recreational area

José Rodríguez Cámara Torremolinos Friday, 10 May 2024, 10:25 Compartir Copiar enlace

Torremolinos was one of the beneficiaries, at the end of 2022, of the sustainable tourism destination plan programme, financed entirely with funds from the recovery, transformation and resilience plan administered by the government of Spain, thanks to the allocation granted by the European Union. As part of the plans for this subsidy, the town hall has announced an intervention aimed at the Pinar de Los Manantiales recreational area, popularly known as Los Pinares.

The project aims to carry out forestry work to maintain and improve this popular area, one of the green lungs of the Costa del Sol town. The initiative has a budget of 76,922 euros, and interested companies have until 20 May to submit their proposals.

The council said it is clear that, due to “the very serious drought situation that affects Spain, in general, and, in particular, Andalucía”, forest masses such as these pine forests suffer a “serious water shortage that must be acted upon if we intend to promote sustainable tourism and at the same time the regeneration of the environment”.

The work in the pine forest, which covers an area of 14 hectares, will include pruning and cleaning and, if necessary, felling, in addition to the removal of the “necro mass”. The council said the idea is to take advantage of this work to prepare a “future green corridor”; while noting “how ineffective and practically non-existent” management in this matter has been in the “last 20 years for budgetary reasons”, which is why financing from Brussels is key in this case.

The aid granted to Torremolinos, after selection by the ministry of tourism, culture and sports, is the result of the five-million-euro proposal, 'Torremolinos, intelligent paradise', which seeks to reposition the destination “as a pioneer of the new paradigm facing the tourism sector”. This, the town hall said, is “A firm commitment to urban re-naturalisation, energy efficiency, sustainable mobility, accessibility and the digital transformation of the destination, which will serve as a reference model for other similar Andalusian and Spanish destinations, as it is the main and most important for sun and beach tourism in Andalucía.”

Within this strategy, in addition to the work announced for Los Pinares, there are other projects aimed at the promenade and, as a “star project”, the renovation of Plaza de La Nogalera, which seeks to turn it into a more sustainable space.