Torremolinos launches high-tech bicycle and scooter storage in town centre

José Rodríguez Cámara Torremolinos Tuesday, 15 April 2025, 15:17 Compartir

Torremolinos now has a low-emission zone for motorists, which the town hall has now complemented for alternative transport methods by installing two shelters for residents to park their bicycles and electric scooters. With 10 spaces each, they are located in the Plaza de Andalucía and Pablo Ruiz Picasso thanks to financing wth the EU's Next Generation funds. Both parking shelters provide storage, artificial lighting and charging points.

In order to use this service, one has to access the 'parking of bicycles and scooters' section in the 'Torremolinos Despega' app. Once this has been done, the user has to register in the 'Novality' application (those under 16 years of age will have to present a document signed by a parent or a legal guardian). Once identified by the mobile phone number provided, the user can select any of the parking spaces available 24 hours a day, every day of the year.

Bicycles must be inserted backwards, placing the rear wheel on the lower track and hanging the handlebars on the sliding hook, allowing the vehicle to be fully stored in a controlled and convenient manner. There is also space available to store safety helmets or other personal belongings.

If one wants to recharge their electric vehicle, they would simply need to plug the charger into the electrical socket on the left-hand side of the locker.

The rules expressly state that spaces should only be used for the parking of bicycles or scooters, in addition to storage of personal belongings.

The access system can be activated remotely, so that access and exit problems to and from the parking area can be solved immediately. A 24-hour telephone number (954 46 80 01) is available for users in the case of incidents.