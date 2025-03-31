Torremolinos installs acoustic devices on pedestrian crossings to help the visually impaired

Tony Bryant Monday, 31 March 2025, 12:58 Compartir

Torremolinos town hall is continuing to work on accessibility improvements with the installation of new acoustic devices (APS) on pedestrian crossings for the visually impaired. When activated, these devices enable a built-in speaker in the traffic light to emit a sound, notifying them that it is safe to cross. The council explained that using a pedestrian crossing is a challenge that the blind and visually impaired face on a daily basis, and among the many existing solutions, an APS represents the best option to overcome this problem. This device allows blind pedestrians to cross the road at the right time, more quickly and safely while maintaining their orientation throughout the crossing.

So far, these acoustic devices have already been installed on 18 of the 35 crossings in the municipality and the council is already working on the installation of the next phase, which will be placed at the El Pinillo roundabout and Avenida de Benalmádena, a junction for which ten devices are needed, given the large dimensions of the area.

The initiative has been made possible by the programme to help municipalities in the low emission zone and the digital and sustainable transformation of urban transport, co-financed by the EU Next Generation funds.