Director Sergio Crespo collects the award in Portugal. SUR
Torremolinos Hotel documentary triumphs at film festival in Portugal
Culture

Torremolinos Hotel documentary triumphs at film festival in Portugal

The film focuses on the history of the Costa del Sol resort from the 1950s, when it went from being a small fishing village to an international tourism destination

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Torremolinos

Friday, 3 November 2023, 16:46

The documentary film Hotel Torremolinos has picked up first prize in the Tourism Destination Hotel category of the ART and TUR International Tourism Film Festival in Portugal. The film, which premiered at the last Malaga Film Festival, was among 300 films from 47 countries that were nominated at the festival.

Produced by XL Producciones TV in collaboration with Canal Sur, the project was sponsored by Torremolinos town, who said the film is “an ode to the pioneers of tourism”.

The production focuses on the history of Torremolinos from the 1950s, when it went from being a small fishing village to an international tourism destination.

Director Sergio Crespo said, “The path that Hotel Torremolinos is taking is beautiful. The film is being very well received around the world and we are very proud to highlight a success story such as the birth of the Costa del Sol.”

The film tells the story of an old man who suffers from mental illness that travels to the Hotel Torremolinos with the intention of remembering his past in the Costa del Sol town, a time when it began to spearhead tourism in Spain.

