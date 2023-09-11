Torremolinos to host its Asturias days festivities this weekend

Tony Bryant Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Torremolinos will host its annual Asturias Day festivities this weekend, a festival that presents musical performances and activities organised by the Asturian Centre of Malaga-Torremolinos.

The main events of this popular event will take place in Plaza Costa del Sol on Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 September, where a series of performances based on the local folklore of the autonomous region in North-West Spain will take place. These will include demonstrations of the jotas, lively regional dances that are performed in traditional costumes and are accompanied by castanets and bagpipes. The festivities will also present performances by several Asturian bands, dance troupes and folklore associations.

Visitors can sample typical Asturian cuisine, like Fabada, a rich bean, vegetable and pork stew, washed down with Crabanca, a strong cider brewed in Asturias.

The event was announced at a reception today Monday (11 September) by Mayor Margarita del Cid, who used the event to present the town’s coveted Torre Pimentel award to the former president of the Asturian Centre of Malaga-Torremolinos, Florentino Martínez, in recognition of his work during his time at the centre.

The mayor also announced that a special mass will be held at 8pm this evening (11 September) at the Iglesia Buen Consejo, Plaza Picasso, in honour of La Virgen de Covadonga, also known as La Santina, the patron of Asturias.