Torremolinos to host first national autism conference next month

Torremolinos will host the first national autism conference at the Palacio de Congresos on Saturday 7 October, an event that will feature different experts who will offer talks and training workshops concerning the most current and relevant issues for people with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

The conference was announced by the town’s mayor Margarita del Cid, who said, “This event aims to contribute to providing knowledge to relatives, colleagues, professionals and all those who are closest to people with ASD.”

Del Cid explained that experts in the field will address some of the key factors to promoting the autonomy and wellbeing of suffers of the disorder with actions that will improve their care in all aspects, such as education, employment, health and social inclusion.

The activities will begin at 10.30am, when Almudena Calero, psychologist and technical advisor of the Asprodis Foundation, will give the opening presentation. This will be followed at midday with a talk - Adulthood and active aging in ASD – by Daniel Comín, editor of Autismo Diario.

At 4pm, Daniel Millán, psychologist and author of the book, The Autistic Guide, will offer a lecture, Detection and diagnosis: minors, adults and women.

The final presentation will take place at 6pm, when psychologist María Verde will present the talk, Students with autism: knowing their needs and priorities.

To conclude, a round table will be held in which to share thoughts about the meeting.

The president of Fundación Autismo Sur, Luciano Alonso, thanked the town hall for its involvement and support with highlighting autism “with acts, not words, and with actions such as the one that gives autistic children the possibility to attend the San Miguel fair”.

Alonso pointed out that it is estimated that there are more than 450,000 people with autism in Spain, “figures that show the need to continue researching and addressing actions for the benefit of these people”.

Tickets are available through www.entradium.com and cost 50 euros in advance and 75 euros on the day.