Torremolinos to honour famous Spanish cartoonist

Tony Bryant Torremolinos Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Torremolinos town hall has announced that it will pay tribute to Francisco Ibáñez, the Spanish cartoonist who died in Barcelona at the age of 87 earlier this month.

The town’s mayor, Margarita del Cid, said the project will start soon and will consist of an area dedicated to some of his most iconic characters, which will be located in the Parque La Batería.

Ibáñez was part of the Generation of 57, the name by which a group of Spanish artists who published humorous cartons in the comics included in the Bruguera publishing house were known. The artist created a series of cartoons for the Mortadelo y Filemón publications, which are perceived in Spain as an essential icon of several generations, while also inspiring many later comic artists.

“This will be a well-deserved tribute to Ibáñez, a creator who has made us laugh so much for decades and who reminds us that humour has no age limit. His work continues to be the best vehicle for building bridges. His characters will continue in our collective imagination, but we also want them to be on the street, so that we can all continue to remember him,” the mayor said.