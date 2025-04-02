Torremolinos highlights 'melting pot of cultures' with three-day residents' festival

Tony Bryant Torremolinos Wednesday, 2 April 2025, 13:16 Compartir

Torremolinos will celebrate its Jornadas del Residentes residents' days weekend from Friday 4 until Sunday 6 April in Plaza del Remo, Carihuela, a day that will offer various food and craft stands, and musical performances by many of the different nationalities that reside in the town. Formerly known as foreign residents' day, the event is organised by the various groups and associations that represent the different foreign residents, and the town hall.

Around 20 nationalities will participate in the event, which was announced by the town’s mayor, Margarita del Cid, who described the festival as a “melting pot of cultures and identities”.

"This is an event where we bring together all those people from the different countries who have one thing in common: they call Torremolinos home. Without a doubt, it's an important event in our calendar, not only for its leisure aspect, but also for its transcendent cultural component, because it's not simply an exhibition or a gathering. It's part of the idiosyncrasy of Torremolinos, because all these nationalities are also part of our history," the mayor said.

Zoom A previous edition of the event. SUR

Plaza del Remo will be divided into two areas: one for the crafts fair, and the other for food stalls and live music and entertainment. The participating countries aim to showcase their idiosyncrasies, folklore and cuisine, which will “highlight the multicultural nature of the municipality”.

Numerous associations and groups will participate in the fair, now in its 29th year, including Latina Americana Mano Amiga (Venezuela), Parasol Costa del Sol, Cudeca, Irish Association Costa del Sol, Colegio de Cultura China, Vive México, Cubanos Unidos, Argentina Costasoleña, Friends of Germany, Assadaka Morocco, Killay Perú, Bolivian Artistica, Philippine Multicultural, United Hindus of Spain and Puerto Rico Aspuri, among others.

Along with 28 music and dance performances, the weekend will present children's activities, creative workshops for young people and sports activities.

The three-day festival is organised to strengthen ties and promote coexistence between people residing in Torremolinos, which is home to 125 different nationalities.

The event will be held from 11am until 11pm on Friday and Saturday, and from 11am until 5pm on Sunday.