Torremolinos football club in mourning after sudden death of young player

The Juventud de Torremolinos club and the world of football in general are mourning the sudden death of Diego Funero, a 19-year-old player who had been a member of the Malaga club this season.

According to sources at the club, the player suffered a heart attack in his sleep at his family home in Tenerife, which he was visiting during the Easter holidays.

Diego Funero had lived in Malaga during his first university year studying Criminology degree at the UMA. Always a huge football fan, he joined Juventud de Torremolinos to continue playing the game while combining it with his studies. He did not want to stop competing after his previous good performances in the Grupo Compostelana CD Puerto Cruz team from Tenerife, where he was one of the captains of a team that rose to the División de Honor level.

When he joined Torremolinos Diego soon became one of the outstanding players of the Juvenil A team of the club that competes in 3ª Andaluza Group 1. “He was a good, honest, calm, cheerful boy and an excellent teammate, so it was very easy for him to adapt. We welcomed him with great pleasure”, said Alain Patrick, president of Torremolinos, who is dismayed by the news.

Hoy es un día muy triste para nuestro club. Ha fallecido nuestro jugador del Juvenil A, Diego Fumero.

Se incorporó recientemente al club al venir a estudiar a Málaga procedente de Tenerife.

Descanse en paz.



Presidente

Alain patrick pic.twitter.com/l4tm44AU1Z — Juventud Torremolinos CF (@JTorremolinosCF) April 7, 2023

“The news has been a huge blow. We have received it with a lot of pain within the club. We have already sent our condolences to Diego’s family and I will travel to be there with them so that there is representation from the club. This weekend almost all the competitions our teams play in are stopped [because of the Easter holiday] and only the first team will plays in the 2nd RFEF, but we will observe a minute of silence", added Alain Patrick in reference to the match between Juventud de Torremolinos and Recreativo Granada this coming Sunday, 9 April at 12noon at the El Pozuelo ground.

“Today is a very sad day for our club. Our Juvenil A player, Diego Fumero, has passed away. He recently joined the club when he came to study in Malaga from Tenerife. Rest in peace”, said a post from the Torremolinos club on their social media networks. Other clubs and institutions have also the medium to send their messages of condolence for this tragic event.