Torremolinos to be featured on popular travel programme on television The production company were out and about in the town over the weekend to film at key sites

The production company filming in the Parque Baterias at the weekend. / SUR

Torremolinos is to be featured in the Canal Sur television travel programme, Destino Andalucía, a show that focuses on the heritage and culture, along with the scenic beauty and gastronomy of different towns and villages in the region.

The production company, Conecta Cluster, were out and about in the town over the weekend to film at emblematic sites, such as the Casa de Los Navajas, the Torre Pimentel, Plaza San Miguel, Plaza Costa del Sol, the Molino de Inca botanical gardens and the Parque Bateria, among others

The team also interviewed local residents, tourist guides and people who are experts in the different topics relating to the town.

The programme will also highlight the town’s impressive murals, which include Ava Gadner, Brigitte Bardot, Paco de Lucía, Camarón de la Isla, and the LGBT+ themed street art located in the Pasaje Begoña.

The cameras moved to the beaches of Playamar and Carihuela to feature the typical gastronomy of the municipality, with a special focus on the skewered sardines.

The programme is scheduled to be aired later in the summer.