Torremolinos to end the year again with the San Silvestre street race The three-kilometre fun run, in which participants are encouraged to come in fancy dress to create a festive atmosphere, takes place at 10am on New Year's Eve

Torremolinos will once again end the year with the popular San Silvestre fun run, a participatory event that will take place on 31 December through the streets of the town centre. The race, in which participants are encouraged to come in fancy dress to create an even more festive atmosphere, will set off at 10.30am from Plaza Federico García Lorca. The route covers just over three kilometres through the town, finishing in Plaza Costa del Sol.

The race will conclude with prizes for the best fancy dress in the categories of individual, group, educational centre and largest collective.

As in previous years, the festive race has a charitable aspect. Those taking part can contribute with a voluntary donation to the Cudeca Foundation’s ‘You Are a Key Piece’ campaign. This campaign aims to raise 355,000 euros to cover part of the costs of its inpatient unit. The initiative invites the public, businesses and institutions to join in a collective effort to sustain this essential resource, which provides specialised care for patients who require symptom control and more intensive treatments that cannot be provided at home.

The event was presented on Thursday by sports councillor Ramón Alcaide and María Romera, communications and fundraising officer at Cudeca.

“This will be the ninth edition of the San Silvestre, a festive event in which whole families can take part to bid farewell to the year with physical activity along a route suitable for everyone,” explained Alcaide, who added that 500 people have already registered.

Those interested in participating can register free via the Torremolinos Despega app.