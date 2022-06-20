Torremolinos emergency services participate in coordinated drill to ensure safety on beaches during the high season The initiative was carried out within the framework of the requirements established for beaches to be certified with the Q for quality, a standard that all of the municipality's beaches have received

Torremolinos town hall organised a drill in coordination with the Civil Protection services, the Local Police and the Rescue and Lifeguard Service to ensure the safety of beach users over the summer season.

The initiative was carried out within the framework of the requirements established for beaches to be certified with the Q for quality, a standard that all of the municipality's beaches have received

The project highlighted emergency situations that could occur on the beaches and ways in which they can be avoided. The exercises included the effectiveness of response times to accidents and situations such as swimmers in danger, or response to unruly behaviour.

Members of the emergency services also engaged in the recreation of situations where first aid, including cardiopulmonary and artificial resuscitation, would need to be administered.

Other situations that were simulated included measures taken to apprehend gangs of thieves and bag snatchers that might be operating along the Costa del Sol during the high season.

The councillor for Citizen Security, Francisco Cerdán, said: “It is essential for our tourism that Torremolinos has an organised and coordinated security system. We need to demonstrate that from the nine watchtowers that exist on our coast we can offer the fastest and most effective response to an emergency like the ones we have recreated today.”