Torremolinos to charge one euro for each trip in its municipal lifts

Torremolinos town hall has announced that it has set a price of one euro for the three municipal lifts located in Plaza Punta Tarifa, which bridge the gap between the town centre and the Bajondillo promenade, and the recently inaugurated panoramic lift linking Parque La Batería with Avenida Carlota Alessandri. The amount has been approved by the local authority following a recent study, although children under six years of age, senior citizens and people with reduced mobility are exempt from payment.

Several discount vouchers have also been established, such as the ten-trip voucher, which will cost 7.50 euros, the 50-trip voucher, 25 euros, and the 100-trip voucher at 40 euros.

The proceeds will be allocated to the creation of social employment, as workers from special employment centres will be responsible for collecting payments for this service. The logistics for this are expected to be in place within a few weeks. In the meantime, the lift service will continue to be offered free of charge during the trial period.

The lift service currently runs from 10am until 2pm and from 3pm to 6pm every day of the week.