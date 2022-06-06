Torremolinos bullring to host first edition of the Fiesta de la Bulería The festival will present performers who are renowned for their outstanding ability to perform the bulería, considered to be the flamenco style that shows a performer’s true merit

Capullo de Jerez (second right) at the presentation of the festival on Friday. / SUR

Monday, 6 June 2022, 13:40

Torremolinos town hall has announced that some of the most formidable flamenco artistes will perform at the first edition of the Fiesta de la Bulería, which will be held in the town’s bullring on Saturday 2 July.

The festival, as the name suggests, promotes performers who are renowned for their outstanding ability to perform this exciting Gypsy celebration style of flamenco, considered to be the style that shows a performer’s true merit.

The line-up of artists includes numerous performers from Jerez de la Frontera, the town where the bulería is said to have originated. These include Capullo de Jerez, a singer whose bulerías are driven by thumping rhythms and riotous jaleo; Tía Juana la del Pipa, considered one of the greatest preservers of the bulerías de Jerez; and Luis El Zambo, who descends from the family of Paco La Luz, one of the art’s most prestigious flamenco clans.

Other respected performers scheduled to appear are Juan Villar, Samuel Serrano, Manuel Moneo 'El Barullo', Jesús Vela 'El Puntilla, along with the special collaboration of Malaga singer Antonio 'El Álvarez'.

Tickets for the festival, which begins at 9.30pm, go on sale on Monday (6 June) and cost between 20 and 30 euros in advance (www.mientrada.net), or from 25 to 35 euros on the door.

Tickets can also be obtained from Vinoteca La Fuente (Torremolinos), the Taberna La Bulería (Fuengirola) and the Peña Flamenca de Fuengirola.