Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The exhibition was announced in Torremolinos on Wednesday. SUR
Torremolinos art exhibition to give visibility to people with rare diseases
Art

Torremolinos art exhibition to give visibility to people with rare diseases

The retrospective exhibition by local artist Dori Agudo, opens on Tuesday 4 March at the Casa de la Cultura and can be visited free of charge until 3 April

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Thursday, 27 February 2025, 11:23

Torremolinos town hall has joined forces with Asense (Andalusian association of neuromuscular diseases) to host an exhibition to give visibility to World Rare Disease Day (28 February). The exhibition Retrospective, by local artist Dori Agudo, opens on Tuesday 4 March at the Casa de la Cultura and can be visited free of charge until 3 April.

The exhibition was announced by social welfare councillor Gloria Manoja, and Agudo, who explained the exhibition is made up of around twenty works in which landscapes prevail.

“Rare diseases affect thousands of individuals and families in our country and they often face them in silence. With this exhibition, that silence is broken through art, an art that gives visibility and at the same time, fills us with emotion,” Manoja said.

The councillor added that Torremolinos is “committed to inclusion” and will continue to raise awareness and support “all people who live with these diseases and those that work every day to improve their quality of life”.

Agudo has been teaching art at the cultural centre in Churriana since 2021. The artist, who has also illustrated several books, has held 15 solo exhibitions between 1996 and 2024 in Churriana, Alhaurín de la Torre, Torremolinos, Vélez Málaga and Marbella, among other places.

She became a member of the Asense association because two family members are affected by rare diseases, which is why she chose to use her work to give visibility and awareness to people with these diseases.

Asense is an Andalusian non-profit entity that was founded in Seville in 2000. Today it operates and offers its services throughout the region.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol town bans tents and gazebos on beaches
  2. 2 Benalmádena announces project 'of great importance' to keep beaches in perfect condition
  3. 3 This is the Harley Davidson designed on the Costa del Sol for a Spanish celebrity
  4. 4 SUR in English print edition out on Thursday this week, ahead of Día de Andalucía
  5. 5 Town hall begins comprehensive reform of two streets in La Cala de Mijas
  6. 6 New book details the history and importance of Costa del Sol river
  7. 7 Benalmádena boosts its physical exercise programme with new callisthenics area
  8. 8 Fuengirola PP demands action from central government to repair lift at Los Boliches train station
  9. 9 The Malaga village that will be walking for charity this weekend
  10. 10 InClassica 2025: Alexey Shor Music Offers 'Refreshing Contrast' say Franz Schubert Filharmonia Ahead of their Dubai Tour

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Torremolinos art exhibition to give visibility to people with rare diseases