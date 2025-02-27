Torremolinos art exhibition to give visibility to people with rare diseases

Tony Bryant Thursday, 27 February 2025, 11:23 Compartir

Torremolinos town hall has joined forces with Asense (Andalusian association of neuromuscular diseases) to host an exhibition to give visibility to World Rare Disease Day (28 February). The exhibition Retrospective, by local artist Dori Agudo, opens on Tuesday 4 March at the Casa de la Cultura and can be visited free of charge until 3 April.

The exhibition was announced by social welfare councillor Gloria Manoja, and Agudo, who explained the exhibition is made up of around twenty works in which landscapes prevail.

“Rare diseases affect thousands of individuals and families in our country and they often face them in silence. With this exhibition, that silence is broken through art, an art that gives visibility and at the same time, fills us with emotion,” Manoja said.

The councillor added that Torremolinos is “committed to inclusion” and will continue to raise awareness and support “all people who live with these diseases and those that work every day to improve their quality of life”.

Agudo has been teaching art at the cultural centre in Churriana since 2021. The artist, who has also illustrated several books, has held 15 solo exhibitions between 1996 and 2024 in Churriana, Alhaurín de la Torre, Torremolinos, Vélez Málaga and Marbella, among other places.

She became a member of the Asense association because two family members are affected by rare diseases, which is why she chose to use her work to give visibility and awareness to people with these diseases.

Asense is an Andalusian non-profit entity that was founded in Seville in 2000. Today it operates and offers its services throughout the region.