Costa town to limit conversion of commercial premises on ground floor to residential use

José Rodríguez Cámara Torremolinos Tuesday, 8 April 2025, 16:47

After the plan for the minimum size requirement for homes from 2020 was rejected, Torremolinos town hall has now approved a municipal ordinance to limit the proliferation of substandard housing. The aim of the ordinance is to prevent new conversion of commercial premises, mainly on the ground floor, into residential units that do not meet minimum standards for size, while still protecting previous urban plans, i.e. without having a retroactive effect, which was the main reason why the 2020 plan was appealed.

The urban planning department of Torremolinos town hall was prompted to seek a temporary solution, similar to the 2020 requirement for a unit to be at least 37.5 square metres but without the retroactive effect, because it foresaw the risk of increase in substandard residential flats. The new ordinance was approved during the last plenary session of the municipal authorities.

Councillor Marina Vázquez said that, in order to prevent any legal recourse by interested parties from freezing the ordinance, the local council decided to accept the amendments, which correspond to half a dozen people. "In this way, we ensure that the interests of all those affected are duly considered and that no disproportionate or unfair burdens are imposed on citizens from a private perspective," said Vázquez.

The ordinance will be published in Malaga's official provincial gazette.