Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The derelict Virgen de la Esperanza centre. SUR
Torremolinos announces urban regeneration plan in heart of El Calvario neighbourhood
Planning

Torremolinos announces urban regeneration plan in heart of El Calvario neighbourhood

The town’s mayor said that a request will be made to the Junta for a plot of land in the old part of the town with the aim of creating what she called a “large social hub”

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Torremolinos

Tuesday, 11 February 2025, 15:08

Torremolinos Mayor Margarita del Cid announced on Tuesday that a request will be made to the Junta de Andalucía for the land where the derelict Virgen de la Esperanza centre for minors is located, a project with the aim of promoting what she called a “large social hub” in the El Calvario neighbourhood. After several months of prior work and the preparation of extensive documentation, the local authority will approve the request to the regional government “in the coming days”. The first action, already included in this year's budget, will be the demolition of an abandoned building facing Calle Ecuador.

"We have been wanting to improve this area for a long time, firstly due to the danger posed by the skeleton of a building, where fires have already happened and which has been occupied on several occasions; and secondly, because we want to promote a series of social facilities in this area that the town needs," the mayor said.

“We are talking about the heart of El Calvario, an area that we want to be part of urban regeneration, and in this case, with a strong social focus. This is an extension of the project that has transformed the old municipal market into the community development centre,” she added.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol co-housing project to be ready in summer
  2. 2 Are you a Spanish tax resident? It's time to submit Modelo 720
  3. 3 Tourism data for January 'confirms Mijas is a highly sought-after destination'
  4. 4 Spain secure Rugby World Cup spot after 28-year absence
  5. 5 Two men hospitalised after blaze rips through Costa del Sol home
  6. 6 The British woman who plays walking football for Spain
  7. 7 Malaga's Miguel Ángel Jiménez triumphs in Morocco to secure 14th Senior PGA title
  8. 8 Calahonda ladies Freemasons lodge shows support for two local charities
  9. 9 Marbella FC sink further into relegation trouble after home thrashing
  10. 10 Fuengirola social housing project progresses 'at a good pace'

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Torremolinos announces urban regeneration plan in heart of El Calvario neighbourhood