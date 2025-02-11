Torremolinos announces urban regeneration plan in heart of El Calvario neighbourhood

Tony Bryant Torremolinos Tuesday, 11 February 2025, 15:08 Compartir

Torremolinos Mayor Margarita del Cid announced on Tuesday that a request will be made to the Junta de Andalucía for the land where the derelict Virgen de la Esperanza centre for minors is located, a project with the aim of promoting what she called a “large social hub” in the El Calvario neighbourhood. After several months of prior work and the preparation of extensive documentation, the local authority will approve the request to the regional government “in the coming days”. The first action, already included in this year's budget, will be the demolition of an abandoned building facing Calle Ecuador.

"We have been wanting to improve this area for a long time, firstly due to the danger posed by the skeleton of a building, where fires have already happened and which has been occupied on several occasions; and secondly, because we want to promote a series of social facilities in this area that the town needs," the mayor said.

“We are talking about the heart of El Calvario, an area that we want to be part of urban regeneration, and in this case, with a strong social focus. This is an extension of the project that has transformed the old municipal market into the community development centre,” she added.