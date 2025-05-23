Torremolinos aims to have its new urban plan in autumn 2027

Councillor for urban regeneration Marina Vázquez lends a pen to the architect José Seguí for the signing of the contract with mayor Margarita del Cid and Ramón Cuevas from Buró4

Torremolinos seeks to have its new urban planning documents (PGOM and POU) fully approved by the autumn of 2027. Mayor Margarita del Cid hosted the signing of the contract for the drafting of these documents, which are set to replace the PGOU from 2020, which was overturned by the court in January 2024.

The contract worth around one million euros was signed by Del Cid and architects José Seguí and Ramón Cuevas, in the presence of councillor for urban regeneration Marina Vázquez.

With this, Torremolinos can have a breath of fresh air, given that, with the overturn of the 2020 plan, it is still being governed by the PGOU from 1996. In order for the new plan to be approved by the autumn of 2027, there must first be a preliminary approval in 2026.

"We are going to design decisive actions for urban regeneration and to beautify our town even more," said Del Cid. One of the aims of the plan is to respond to pressing needs, such as improving access to housing and mobility.

Architects Seguí and Cuevas highlighted that the plan foresees a rapid implementation of measures that would modernise the town and improve existing infrastructure, rather than expand it, especially since Torremolinos doesn't have more land to be used.

José Seguí also commented on his personal relationship with urban planning in Torremolinos: he was the one responsible for drafting it back in the 80s, before Torremolinos was segregated from Malaga.