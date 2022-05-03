Three arrested on suspicion of robbery with violence in Torremolinos Police, who arrived at the scene, found the owner of the property with a hammer in his hand. He said that he had been disturbed while sleeping by several youths, who were stealing his possessions

Police in Torremolinos have arrested three young people accused of a robbery with violence at a house in Calle Violín. The arrests were made after one member of the gang confessed to police after being apprehended on suspicion of the crime.

Two officers from the National Police force arrived at the scene of the crime after a call was made to the 091 police emergency number, where they found the owner of the property with a hammer in his hand. He said that he had been disturbed while sleeping by two youths, who were carrying his tablet and mobile phone.

The owner of the property told police that the youths had asked him for money, but he refused, and a struggle ensued, which resulted in him receiving several cuts and bruises.

The victim explained that he had managed to retrieve his tablet and telephone, but the youths had taken his identity document, bank cards and 90 euros in cash.

While patrolling in Calle La Cornisa later, two officers from the Local Police force observed a vehicle circulating the area with its lights off. The driver of the vehicle attempted to escape them on foot but was apprehended and asked for documentation. The driver, who did not possess a licence, had a cut on his forehead and he was in possession of several blood-stained coins. He confessed to participating in the crime, with a group of friends, after the officers told him that a robbery with violence had taken place in the area.

Police then apprehended another youth who was attempting to leave the scene. And, inside a nearby property, the police found a further youth who was in need of medical assistance.

Those arrested, and the victim, all needed medical attention.