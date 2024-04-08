Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Benalmádena's famous tourist attraction. www.telefericobenalmadena.com
This is when local people registered in the town can travel on Benalmádena&#039;s cable car for free
Tourism

This is when local people registered in the town can travel on Benalmádena's cable car for free

The popular tourist attraction on the Costa del Sol will be free-of-charge on certain dates for people registered in the municipality, thanks to an agreement reached between the town hall and the operators

Lorena Cádiz

Monday, 8 April 2024, 11:09

Mayor of Benalmádena Juan Antonio Lara and the director of the Benalmádena cable car, Alberto Martín, signed a collaboration agreement last week which will allow all registered residents of the municipality to continue enjoying these facilities for free on the last weekend of each month.

This attraction, which Lara said was “a privilege that allows people to enjoy the views from Mount Calamorro”, will be free for all residents who prove their registration on the 'padrón' (municipality census) with their DNI (Spanish identity document) or foreign residents’ card (TIE).

Due to this agreement, which involves the company using some of the municipally owned advertising billboards managed by Innoben, the so-called “registration day” will continue, Lara explained.

Mayor of Benalmádena (c) signs the new agreement.
Mayor of Benalmádena (c) signs the new agreement. SUR

Those interested in taking advantage of the initiative must make an advance reservation through diadelempadronado@innoben.es. The application period opens on the 14th of each month and ends the Wednesday before the final weekend of the month.

Additionally, a discount will be offered at the La Cima restaurant, located 700 metres above sea level and offering panoramic views of the Costa del Sol coastline.

