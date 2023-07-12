This is what LGBT tourism is worth to just one Costa del Sol resort

Torremolinos will see a 350 million euro return from May to October from this type of tourism

Torremolinos, one of the main LGBT destinations in Spain, will see a 350 million euro return from May to October from this type of tourism, according to estimates by the Torremolinos gay entrepreneurs association (Acogat). In the first weekend of June, with the celebration of Pride, the income was 88 million euros.

Acogat notes that 360,000 LGBT tourists pass through the town, 30% of the total, with an average daily expenditure of 250 euros per person and an average stay of five days.

It should also be borne in mind that Torremolinos has 45,000 accommodation places, of which 29,000 are in hotels, while the remaining 16,000 belong to another type such as tourist apartments. So it can be estimated that, of the 360,000 tourists, 231,984 will go to hotels, who will spend the most (with an average nightly cost of 150 euros) compared to the 128,016 who will stay elsewhere.

July hotel occupancy is 95%, according to Acogat. Data confirmed by Ritual Hotels, a Malaga chain that specialises in the management of hotel and leisure establishments for the LGBT public, presents occupancy statistics of 85% weekdays in July and 100% on weekends. Starting 1 August, Ritual Torremolinos is full every day. In addition, hotel activities and services are already at 100%. They also offer show dinners every Saturday and pool parties.

Torremolinos has festivals focused on the LGBT public throughout the year. For example, Torremolinos Bear Week, to be held from July 13 to 16 and Madbear 2023, in August, has established itself as one of the main LGTB meetings in Andalucía, and also in Spain.