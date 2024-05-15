Iconic top Costa hotel to reopen this summer after 18-month complete refurbishment

Lorena Cádiz Wednesday, 15 May 2024, 20:58 Compartir Copiar enlace

The iconic Hotel Tritón, which first opened in Benalmádena in the 1970s and was refurbished in 1998 after being purchased by the Best Hotels chain, is now launching another new phase. After a year and a half of work, the 50-year-old hotel has been completely remodelled.

According to the corporate general manager of Best Hotels, Juan Alcubilla, the refurbishment "is about to be completed" and the opening is expected to be "before the summer". Rooms can be booked on the hotel chain's website from the end of June.

"Due to its history and location, this hotel deserved to be repositioned as a benchmark for the Costa del Sol, with excellent service, innovative, modern and sustainable facilities, where visitors can enjoy a complete holiday experience on a magnificent beach in Benalmádena," Alcubilla said.

Specifically, the work consisted of the complete refurbishment of the almost 500 rooms and all the communal areas, which have been reorganised in such a way as to make the most of the space to include the full range of services currently offered by top-of-the-range hotels. Also, the infinity swimming pools have a splash area for children; while a spa area and a beauty salon have been created, as well as a fitness centre with the latest technology. From now on, the Hotel Tritón will also have a sky bar and a new dining area, which will include a brasserie à la carte restaurant serving local products, and a buffet restaurant with "live cooking" offering national and international cuisine.

New facilities have also been built for the children's and youngsters' clubs, along with a car park with 200 additional spaces. "With this refurbishment we have also achieved a hotel that, thanks to all the improvements and innovations, is now more sustainable and has a low environmental impact; therefore, we have implemented the latest technology, both in the rooms and in the communal areas."

Delays and complaints

This ambitious refurbishment project began in autumn 2022 with the aim of finishing in time for the high season of 2023, something that proved impossible due to various problems during the execution period. In the end, the inauguration has been delayed by nearly a year and the work has provoked recurrent criticism among local residents, as the hotel is on Avenida Antonio Machado, the main road through Benalmádena Costa. The removal of the pavement along the entire stretch where the hotel grounds run, as well as the continuous presence of heavy lorries in this area, which sometimes caused traffic problems, have been the main complaints.

The Best Hotels hotel chain currently manages three hotels with more than 1,200 rooms in Benalmádena. In addition to the Best Tritón, it offers the Best Benalmádena (4 star and 281 rooms) and the Best Siroco (4 star and 400 rooms). The hotel company started its expansion in southern Spain more than 20 years ago. Its first purchase was the Hotel Tritón in 1997. In 1998 it incorporated the Best Siroco (refurbished in 2017) and, finally, in 2003, the Best Benalmádena (refurbished in 2016).

In total, the company manages 39 hotels (most of them 4-star) throughout Spain, Andorra and the Dominican Republic. Among them, they have more than 12,500 rooms.