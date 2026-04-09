The Torremolinos resident's days initiative celebrates its 30th anniversary Some 20 associations of different nationalities bring the celebration to life in the municipality, where a quarter of the registered population is foreign

José Rodríguez Cámara Torremolinos Thursday, 9 April 2026, 14:08 Share

One of the classics of the cultural and festive programme of Torremolinos, the Jornadas del Residente, celebrates its 30th instalment in 2026. This event, dedicated to the foreign community who have made the coastal town their home, takes place in La Carihuela between 10 and 12 April.

Plaza del Remo will become the epicentre of the cuisine and crafts of the represented countries, and will also host musical performances, as has become customary.

This initiative, promoted by the town hall, has the collaboration of 20 associations, groups and organisations, including Parasol Costa del Sol Países Bajos, Vive México, Asociación Argentina Costasoleña, Amigos de Alemania, Fundación Cudeca and Artística Boliviana, among others.

The event, which is free, takes place from 11am until 11pm on Friday and Saturday, and between 11am and 5pm on Sunday.

According to the town hall, this festival allows Torremolinos to “project an international and cosmopolitan image, in line with the historical significance of the tourism sector”. It also gives participants the opportunity to showcase their own identity—an important exchange in a municipality where, according to the latest figures, of the 74,289 registered residents, 18,003 are foreign nationals. This represents 24.2 per cent of the total population, with 121 different nationalities.

The evolution of Torremolinos has been steadily gaining population since records began at the national institute of statistics. Thus, in 1842, the first year recorded, there were 785 people in the town - a figure that has gradually increased and, in the last decade, has remained around 70,000 inhabitants.