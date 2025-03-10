The ongoing story of the iconic fountain in a Benalmádena church square

Lorena Cádiz Benalmádena Monday, 10 March 2025, 18:43 Compartir

Last summer, in July, the celebrations for Spain's victory in the Euro 2024 championship left Plaza de la Iglesia in Arroyo de la Miel without a fountain. The sculpture of a bare-chested boy with his arms raised, holding a vessel through which water was pouring, was completely destroyed by an act of vandalism. The matter was investigated by the Local Police, but the culprit was never identified.

The town hall took a firm stance on this issue. "This landmark that we have enjoyed for years will no longer be something we can maintain because the damage is quite severe, and we will have to replace it," said the councillor for operational services, Juan Olea, at the time. He also said that "the council will ensure that all acts of this nature do not go unpunished", because, as he pointed out, "it is an attack on the heritage of all the residents of Benalmádena".

The fact is that the fountain, which has presided over the square for decades, could not be repaired and so the council set about finding a similar sculpture to replace it. Barely a few weeks had passed when an elderly person from a municipality in the province called the town hall to say that he had a similar one in his house and that he was willing to donate it, as long as his anonymity was maintained.

Technicians from the council went to his house to inspect it, and decided to move it to Benalmádena. However, in the end, for various reasons, it was not installed in the Plaza de la Iglesia, but in Benalmádena Costa, near the Las Gaviotas beach bar.

The one in the Plaza de la Iglesia was finally commissioned to a specialised workshop, which provided the council with a sculpture very similar to the one that was destroyed. It was installed in the square and the fountain began to function again. What nobody imagined was that when it had only been in place for a few days, again, during some sporting celebrations, it ended up broken. Once again, an investigation by the Local Police began and this time they managed to find the culprit, who had to bear the full cost of the repair. Fortunately, this time it has been possible to repair it, so that the fountain looks as good as new again, for the time being.