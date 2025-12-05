PSOE suspends party leader in Torremolinos from his post after WhatsApp scandal

Alberto Gómez Friday, 5 December 2025, 17:46 Share

The PSOE has decided to provisionally suspend Antonio Navarro from his post as leader of the Socialist party in Torremolinos. This precautionary measure was taken on Thursday following the revealing of the WhatsApp scandal and the sexual harassment allegations made against Navarro by another member of the party.

The woman, who has asked to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation, has presented the prosecution with the text message exchange material, considering it evidence of sexual harassment.

The party leadership has had an internal complaint since June for which it opened a file that has not yet been resolved, despite the legal deadline of three months. Socialist sources have confirmed that the measure is intended to avoid interference in the proceedings, both at an organic and judicial level. Although the suspension does not imply expulsion, it does immediately limit the leader's activity within the organisation. Navarro loses all internal rights until the facts are clarified.

The case broke on Thursday, when the messages that form part of the documentation sent together with the complaint to the prosecution were made public. Navarro maintains that this is a "set-up" for political purposes and that "there is no crime". He has described the complaint as "false".

Torremolinos town hall is waiting for the legal proceedings. On a political level, the situation is causing tension in the Socialist municipal group, which has so far avoided making any public statements. The opening of proceedings by the prosecution, regardless of their development, places the PSOE in a delicate situation in a municipality where it is already in a weak position (five councillors compared to the PP's absolute majority). The suspension of membership implies an explicit distancing of the party from Navarro.