Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The Ganany, while it was docked at Puerto Marina. SUR
Benalmádena port welcomes spectacular 21-metre sustainable catamaran with unique sail system
Nautical

Benalmádena port welcomes spectacular 21-metre sustainable catamaran with unique sail system

The vessel made a stopover on the Costa del Sol during a research expedition to study posidonias, an endemic plant of the Mediterranean that forms a fundamental part of its ecosystem

José Rodríguez Cámara

José Rodríguez Cámara

Benalmádena

Wednesday, 16 April 2025, 10:26

It's not that the visit of the Ganany to Puerto Marina in Benalmádena was long, but it was certainly intense. In just a few hours, the presence of the vessel at one of the moorings generated a great deal of interest and much admiration. The reason? It’s a spectacular model, as Irene Bruzón, the director of operations at the marina, explained - both in terms of aesthetics and technology, using sustainable materials. The vessel is a catamaran over 21 metres in length and boasts more than 200 square metres of living space, featuring luxury cabins and a total capacity of eight people, with three crew, including a chef.

"Its operation is completely electric, with a unique sail system that works like a bellows, as they remain folded when not in use," Bruzón explains.

When deployed, these wings generate energy for self-sufficiency, which is complemented by other clean methods, as the Ganany has solar panels and also makes use of rainwater.

In fact, this stop in Benalmádena marina, which has around a thousand moorings equipped to accommodate boats between six and 35 metres in length, has been purely technical, as clarified by the marina manager. By law, it is necessary to keep a full fuel tank in case other energy sources fail, even though, as is the case here, the boat does not actually require fossil fuels to sail under normal conditions.

José Luis Bergillos, councillor for Benalmádena marina, explains that the Ganany had departed from Brittany, in the north of France, and is due to arrive in Marseille, in the south of France. On its voyage it has also stopped off in Cadiz.

The Ganany, launched in 2024, can be chartered for around 49,000 euros for seven nights, as advertised on the yacht website, boatatsea.com.

During its time in the port, the Ganany also took the opportunity to make a transfer, with the disembarkation of one of the passengers and the addition of a female passenger, who had landed at Malaga Airport, some eight kilometres away.

The sailing time will also be used to carry out a study of posidonias, the endemic plant of the Mediterranean that forms a fundamental part of its ecosystem. This species, commonly known as Neptune grass, has a special presence on the eastern coast of Malaga, especially in the Paraje Natural del Maro-Cerro Gordo, in Nerja. It also plays an important role in Calaburras, between Mijas and Fuengirola, and Cabopino, in Marbella.

Last December, the Nao Victoria, the replica of the ship that five centuries ago, captained by Magellan and Elcano, led the greatest maritime adventure of all time, circumnavigating the world, also visited the port of Benalmádena amidst great interest. Its stay lasted several days, during which it was possible to admire the meticulous carpentry work and historical rigour that made possible the reconstruction of this sailing ship, a technological milestone of the 16th century.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Tourist train starts season in Costa del Sol town
  2. 2 Popstar Robbie Williams rocks Malaga CF shirt on city visit
  3. 3 Stoppage-time disaster sends Malaga CF plummeting towards the drop zone
  4. 4 Video: Young driver slapped with eight-month ban and big fine for doing 140 km/h on Malaga fairground
  5. 5 Antoñito set to leave Malaga CF after signing long-term deal with Newcastle United
  6. 6 Holy Week image destroyed by fire on Costa del Sol takes to the streets again
  7. 7 Lifeguard service starts in time for Easter in Costa del Sol town
  8. 8 Spanish cancer association unveils new HQ in eastern Costa del Sol town
  9. 9 Discover the Costa del Sol from above: a unique experience with World Aviation Group
  10. 10 Braving the elements in a kilt on the Costa to support sufferers of post-traumatic stress disorder

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Benalmádena port welcomes spectacular 21-metre sustainable catamaran with unique sail system