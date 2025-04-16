Benalmádena port welcomes spectacular 21-metre sustainable catamaran with unique sail system

José Rodríguez Cámara Benalmádena Wednesday, 16 April 2025, 10:26 Compartir

It's not that the visit of the Ganany to Puerto Marina in Benalmádena was long, but it was certainly intense. In just a few hours, the presence of the vessel at one of the moorings generated a great deal of interest and much admiration. The reason? It’s a spectacular model, as Irene Bruzón, the director of operations at the marina, explained - both in terms of aesthetics and technology, using sustainable materials. The vessel is a catamaran over 21 metres in length and boasts more than 200 square metres of living space, featuring luxury cabins and a total capacity of eight people, with three crew, including a chef.

"Its operation is completely electric, with a unique sail system that works like a bellows, as they remain folded when not in use," Bruzón explains.

When deployed, these wings generate energy for self-sufficiency, which is complemented by other clean methods, as the Ganany has solar panels and also makes use of rainwater.

In fact, this stop in Benalmádena marina, which has around a thousand moorings equipped to accommodate boats between six and 35 metres in length, has been purely technical, as clarified by the marina manager. By law, it is necessary to keep a full fuel tank in case other energy sources fail, even though, as is the case here, the boat does not actually require fossil fuels to sail under normal conditions.

José Luis Bergillos, councillor for Benalmádena marina, explains that the Ganany had departed from Brittany, in the north of France, and is due to arrive in Marseille, in the south of France. On its voyage it has also stopped off in Cadiz.

The Ganany, launched in 2024, can be chartered for around 49,000 euros for seven nights, as advertised on the yacht website, boatatsea.com.

During its time in the port, the Ganany also took the opportunity to make a transfer, with the disembarkation of one of the passengers and the addition of a female passenger, who had landed at Malaga Airport, some eight kilometres away.

The sailing time will also be used to carry out a study of posidonias, the endemic plant of the Mediterranean that forms a fundamental part of its ecosystem. This species, commonly known as Neptune grass, has a special presence on the eastern coast of Malaga, especially in the Paraje Natural del Maro-Cerro Gordo, in Nerja. It also plays an important role in Calaburras, between Mijas and Fuengirola, and Cabopino, in Marbella.

Last December, the Nao Victoria, the replica of the ship that five centuries ago, captained by Magellan and Elcano, led the greatest maritime adventure of all time, circumnavigating the world, also visited the port of Benalmádena amidst great interest. Its stay lasted several days, during which it was possible to admire the meticulous carpentry work and historical rigour that made possible the reconstruction of this sailing ship, a technological milestone of the 16th century.