Meeting between the government team and former park workers. SUR
Costa del Sol mayor stresses &#039;commitment&#039; to reopening Tivoli amusement park
Costa del Sol mayor stresses 'commitment' to reopening Tivoli amusement park

During the meeting, the mayor of Benalmádena insisted that his "top priority" is for the "the park to reopen its doors as soon as possible"

Lorena Cádiz

Friday, 1 November 2024, 12:57

Mayor of Benalmádena Juan Antonio Lara and part of his team of councillors have met once again with former Tivoli workers to discuss the future of the Costa del Sol's iconic theme park. The meeting took place on Wednesday at the town hall, the day before the full council meeting was due to debate a motion on the subject proposed by IU.

During the meeting, the mayor insisted that his "top priority" is for "the park to reopen its doors as soon as possible". "That is my commitment and we are working tirelessly on it," he said.

He added that "caution must continue to prevail" in the negotiations so as "not to raise false expectations". He also took the opportunity to recognise the "impressive work being done by the workers to maintain and protect the facilities of the greatest emblem of our municipality".

Finally, he called on the other political forces to "join in" and not use the situation of the iconic park and the workers as a "political weapon", urging the parties "to all rise to the occasion and row together in the same direction".

