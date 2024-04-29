Alleged leader of notorious biker gang in Spain, with international arrest warrant for attempted murder against his name, detained in Benalmádena

Europa Press Malaga Monday, 29 April 2024, 16:45 Compartir Copiar enlace

The alleged leader in Spain of notorious biker gang MC Comanches has been arrested in Benalmádena.

National Police, in a joint operation with the German federal police and Romanian authorities, arrested the suspect, who had a European arrest warrant issued by Romania for attempted murder and was previously considered a leader of the Hells Angels gang.

A police sting operation was launched while officers were investigating the MC Comanches biker gang for their alleged role in the transport of narcotic substances from Spain to central and northern Europe.

During the investigation, at the end of last year, officers arrested one of the leaders of the MC Comanches in Marbella after a European arrest warrant for surrender was issued by German authorities for allegedly being directly linked to drug trafficking between Spain and northern Europe.

According to a police statement, subsequent investigations revealed the arrested man, once he had been caught and handed over to Germany, had left the leader of the motorcycle gang in charge of managing the illicit business.

Once the man was identified, police discovered the leader of the MC Comanches was also wanted by the Romanian authorities for attempted murder.

Europol

The officers' investigations, in collaboration with German and Romanian police - coordinated by Europol - led to the discovery the fugitive could be living in Malaga province. They were then able to identify a property in Benalmádena from where, according to police investigators, he allegedly coordinated the transport and distribution of narcotic substances to central and northern Europe through vans.

In order to carry out the arrest, due to the man being listed as dangerous, special ops agents were called in and carried out two searches, one at his residence and the other at a recently created car rental company. Police seized a gun, 32 cartridges, an axe, a machete, various telephone terminals, computer equipment and various false documents.

In addition to the arrest on the European arrest warrant, the individual was also picked up on suspicion of illegal possession of weapons and forgery of documents.