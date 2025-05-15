Regional government boasts of its management of Benalmádena hospital and claims it is now 'showcase'

Navarro, accompanied by other authorities and health officials, during her visit to the hospital in Benalmádena.

The Andalusian regional government has said that the Hospital de Alta Resolución (HARE or high-resolution hospital) in Benalmádena has managed to become a "showcase" worthy of boasting, especially after the centre was a "black spot" in the provincial health map back in 2019. During her visit this past Tuesday, delegate of the Andalusian government Patricia Navarro praised the accomplishments despite repeated union criticism, with some even speaking of a progressive "dismantling" of the hospital since it was placed under the administration of the Hospital Clínico Universitario Virgen de la Victoria in Malaga.

Navarro reviewed all the services that have been added to the centre in recent years, as well as the number of users who pass through it each year. She said that, although the government has fulfilled all obligations related to the hospital, it will not drop its commitment to "continuously improve the facilities". With that said, the delegate did acknowledge that the hospital still has unbuilt areas 18 years after its inauguration. However, she assured that there is a "plan" for their use.

She did not give more details about the plan, as it has to "adapt to the budgetary possibilities and the new needs that arise" in an area "in continuous expansion" and with one of the "biggest demographic increases" in the province.

Portfolio of services

In recent years, the Benalmádena hospital has added dermatology, urology and ophthalmology units.

Since 2024, the centre has also been offering outpatient clinics for angiology and vascular surgery and neurology. As of this year, an asthma clinic has also been added, part of the pneumology department. It is expected to attend to around 1,200 patients a year between the three existing clinics located in Benalmádena, Valle del Guadalhorce and Hospital Clínico.

The figures show that, last year, a total of 47,800 outpatient medical consultations were carried out at the Benalmádena hospital. There were 5,700 surgical interventions, all of which were classified as major outpatient surgery, without the need for hospitalisation of patients.

Among the surgical specialities that have been incorporated, the delegate highlighted "ophthalmological surgery, vascular surgery and dermatology, which join the specialities that were already in operation such as traumatology, otorhinology, gynaecology and general surgery".

In terms of emergencies, the number of attendances has multiplied in the last six years, from 42,000 emergencies a year in 2019 to more than 60,000 in 2024, with a daily average of 152 patients - a figure that increases in the summer months to 200 patients a day.