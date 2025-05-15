Benalmádena rubbish plant to be modernised after regular breakdowns of obsolete machinery

Lorena Cádiz Benalmádena Thursday, 15 May 2025, 11:28 Compartir

Benalmádena's urban waste transfer plant will soon undergo a process of transformation and modernisation in an attempt to eradicate the regular problems that this facility has been suffering due to the breakdowns of obsolete machinery, which resulted in the accumulation of rubbish and bad smells, and the consequent complaints from residents.

This plant, which receives all the rubbish collected daily by the lorries in the municipality, is responsible for compacting it before its final transfer to the waste treatment plant in Casares, which is managed by the association of municipalities of the western Costa del Sol. Twenty years ago, it was built well away from the town’s urban area, but today it is close to new developments such as Santángelo Norte and the cemetery.

Councillor for urban waste Juan Olea said that the council has already obtained a favourable resolution from the regional government to be able to start the improvement of the plant, which "had been abandoned for almost a decade".

Olea blamed the problems with the plant on the previous PSOE council led by Víctor Navas. "At the end of his eight years in office, he carried out the tender, but without the favourable resolution from the regional ministry of health, which municipal technicians considered essential to carry it out with full guarantees." This, he added, was "negligence" that "has also had a negative impact on the service, as the facilities are in a deplorable and run-down state".

The modernisation of the transfer station is included in the specifications that framed the awarding of the municipal waste management service. This process concluded in June 2024, with the company FCC being awarded the contract. Despite nearly a year having passed since then, no work has yet been carried out on this facility.

According to Olea, the lack of approval from the regional authority has led to a situation "full of uncertainty and insecurity due to the existing technical doubts" and is what has caused the "halt in construction works for a year.".

Until now, "there was no certainty that the plant could be viable, so the government team has acted prudently, as we ran the risk of carrying out a major project without having the necessary security and certainty".

Improvements

Now that the work seems to be under way, the local government has announced an investment of 716,713.46 euros, which "will allow Benalmádena to have a modern facility adapted to the regulations".

Specifically, and according to the data provided by the town hall, an "obsolete equipment with major operational shortcomings" will be upgraded. The new plant will allow, in addition to all the functions it performed until now, to comply with environmental regulations, reduce waiting times for vehicles, put a stop to breakdowns and provide greater "flexibility to respond to variations in tonnage".