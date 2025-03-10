Teaching in an international environment, the SUR in English education forum this Tuesday

SUR in English Monday, 10 March 2025, 13:22 | Updated 13:44h. Compartir

Southern Spain, with its large international population, is home to some of the most prestigious independent schools in Spain.

Many English-language schools teach the British curriculum, however others follow the Spanish system as well as offering the International Baccalaureate, not forgetting the Swedish, Norwegian, Finnish and German schools on the Costa del Sol

This March, the busiest month for school registrations in Spain, SUR in English has brought together principals from some of the most prestigious schools on the Costa del Sol as part of the newspaper's Education and Learning week.

Benalmádena is the chosen location for the event - this Tuesday 11 March from 11am - given the large foreign population and the number of international schools in the municipality.

Acting Mayor of Benalmádena Presi Aguilera will be present to welcome the participants at the newly refurbished library in Arroyo de la Miel.

SUR in English Education and Learning Forum Date and time Tuesday 11 March, at 11am

Venue Arroyo de la Miel library

Participating schools and colleges Phoenix College Malaga, MIUC (Marbella International University Centre), Sunny View School and Laude San Pedro International College.

Contact Confirm attendance to forossur@diariosur.es

Panellists will discuss matters affecting international schools in the south of Spain, from the advantages of studying in an international environment to how schools are preparing their students to be the leaders of the future.

Testing mechanisms, student welfare and artificial intelligence will also be issues discussed by the experts.

Taking part in the round table discussion moderated by SUR in English editor Rachel Haynes, will be James Riley, Co-Director of Phoenix College Málaga; Gavin Palmer, Academic Director at Sunny View School; Beata Fröhlich, Dean at MUIC (Marbella International University Centre); and Amanda Palmer, head teacher at Laude San Pedro International College.

The discussion will be streamed live on surinenglish.com and be featured in the special Education and Learning supplement to be published in this Friday's SUR in English.

This supplement will also include the results of this year's Education and Learning schoolwork showcase, publishing selected artwork, short stories and poems submitted by the international schools on the Costa del Sol

For more information about the event or the supplement, contact dandrews@diariosur.es

The forum is open to representatives of international education centres in the south of Spain as well as other interested members of the general public. Please confirm attendance at forossur@diariosur.es

To watch the live discussion with the four participating schools live online, visit surinenglish.com on Tuesday 11 March from 11am.

This is one of the many events organised as part of the SUR in English 40th anniversary year.