Get your skates on in Torremolinos to welcome in the festive season

Hundreds of residents and visitors headed to the Plaza La Nogalera in Torremolinos at the weekend to enjoy the temporary skating rink, which was officially opened on Saturday evening.

The synthetic ice installation, which has the capacity for 60 people, will be available until 8 January, although it will be closed on 25 December and 1 January. The attraction, which has a central Christmas tree, has a set price of one euro that entitles users to skate for 12 minutes.

The rink will be open from 6pm until 10pm on week days, and from 11am until 2pm, and 6pm until 10pm at weekends.

The facility is just one of the many attractions in the town’s calendar of festive activities to be enjoyed over the Christmas holidays.

Santa Claus’ grotto is also located in Plaza La Nogalera, and children are invited to deliver their Christmas letters to Santa until Saturday 24 December between the hours of 6pm and 10pm Monday to Friday. Santa will also be in residence from 11am until 2pm and 6pm to 10pm on Saturdays.