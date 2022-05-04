Seven arrested during drug raids on the Costa del Sol in Operation Gunpowder Three homes and a bar were searched and police claim the network distributed drugs in leisure areas of Torremolinos and Benalmádena

The National Police force on the Costa del Sol has smashed an alleged criminal network allegedly dedicated to the sale of narcotic substances in leisure areas of Torremolinos and Benalmádena.

Officers have arrested seven people, six men and one woman, for their alleged involvement in drug trafficking crimes and belonging to a criminal group. Police carried out searches in three homes and a bar, seizing 450g of cocaine, 115g of hashish, some 8,315 euros in cash and a pistol, among other items.

Operation Gunpowder, began with information that pointed to the sale of cocaine and hashish in leisure establishments in both Costa del Sol towns. The illegal activity was allegedly led by an Arroyo de la Miel resident with a record of crimes against public health and all those detained have been made available to the courts.