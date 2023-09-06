Search for man missing in Benalmádena since Sunday

SUR Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

The SOS Desaparecidos missing persons association in Spain is asking for the public's help to find Manuel Llamas Jaimez, a 60-year-old man-who has been reported missing in Benalmádena since last Sunday, 3 Septemberrd.

Llamas is described as 5'10" tall with a stocky build, grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing orange Bermuda shorts, a green T-shirt and flip-flops.

If you have any information about the case, please call 649 952 952 or 617 126 909.