Search for man missing in Benalmádena since Sunday
Missing person

Search for man missing in Benalmádena since Sunday

The 60-year-old was wearing orange Bermuda shorts, a green T-shirt and flip-flops when he was last seen

SUR

Malaga

Wednesday, 6 September 2023, 21:20

The SOS Desaparecidos missing persons association in Spain is asking for the public's help to find Manuel Llamas Jaimez, a 60-year-old man-who has been reported missing in Benalmádena since last Sunday, 3 Septemberrd.

Llamas is described as 5'10" tall with a stocky build, grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing orange Bermuda shorts, a green T-shirt and flip-flops.

If you have any information about the case, please call 649 952 952 or 617 126 909.

