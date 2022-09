New CT scanner for local hospital The newly acquired equipment is already helping to improve diagnostic accuracy

The new CT scanner at the Benalmadena hospital. / SUR

The radiodiagnosis service of the Benalmádena Hospital has new state-of-the-art equipment for carrying out computed tomography (CT) scans.

The equipment, which is already in use with patients, will help improve diagnostic accuracy at the hospital and ease waiting times at the facility which forms part of the Hospital Universitario Virgen de la Victoria in Malaga.