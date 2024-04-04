Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The town hall announces the first edition of the 'Taste of Malaga' market. SUR
Sabor a Málaga foodie market makes debut appearance in Benalmádena
Food and drink

Sabor a Málaga foodie market makes debut appearance in Benalmádena

The 'Taste of Malaga' market, which will be set up in Arroyo de la Miel, will take place from Friday 5 until Sunday 7 April

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Benalmádena

Thursday, 4 April 2024, 13:47

Compartir

Benalmádena town hall has announced that the popular Sabor a Málaga food and drink market will make its first appearance in the town this weekend, from Friday 5 until Sunday 7 April. The 'Taste of Malaga' foodie fair will bring together more than 30 producers from all over the province who will offer products typical of their area. These include towns such as Ardales, Pizarra, Cártama, Nerja, Ronda, Valle de Abdalajís, Vélez-Málaga Campillos, and Yunquera, among others.

The market, which will be installed in the central square of Pueblosol in Arroyo de la Miel, will offer visitors a variety of chorizo and blood sausages, goats’ cheese, breads, extra virgin olive oils, honey, tropical fruits, olives, sweets and pastries, wines and artisan beers, among other things.

The promotional brand of the provincial authority has organised a programme of activities, including workshops, tastings and live cooking demonstrations, all of which will focus on the qualities and characteristics of products produced in the province of Malaga.

The event will also offer a programme of live entertainment, including concerts, a performance by a guitar orchestra and choir, dance shows and a Taekwondo exhibition.

