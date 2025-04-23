Sabor a Málaga foodie fair makes welcome return to Benalmádena

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Wednesday, 23 April 2025, 08:17 Compartir

Benalmádena town hall has announced that the popular Sabor a Málaga food and drink market will return to the town for the second consecutive year this weekend, from Friday 25 until Sunday 27 April. The 'Taste of Malaga' foodie fair will bring together 36 producers from all over the province who will offer products typical of their area.

This promotional brand of the provincial authority made its debut in Benalmádena last year, and the town hall said that it had an economic impact that exceeded 220,000 euros.

This year, the market will be installed in Plaza Adolfo Suárez in Arroyo de la Miel (as opposed to Pueblosol last year), and will offer typical products like chorizo and blood sausages, goats’ cheese, extra virgin olive oils, honey, tropical fruits, olives, sweets and pastries, bread, wines and artisan beers, among other things.

Organised in collaboration with the town hall, a programme of gastronomic activities has been organised, including workshops, tastings and live cooking demonstrations, all of which will focus on the qualities and characteristics of products produced in the province of Malaga.

The event will also offer a programme of live entertainment to coincide with the market, including a guitar and piano concerts by the municipal school of music, as well as performances by Ochenta2, and the Malaga singer, Ginés González.

The event was announced on Tuesday by commerce councillor Raúl Campos, along with the director of Sabor a Málaga, Leonor García-Agua, the president of the local traders' association (ACEB), Rosa María González Rubia, and the head of the open shopping centre, Jesús Fortes.

“We are going to experience much more than an exhibition of products, because this magnificent event is a meeting point where we can learn first-hand about the care and know-how behind each product, and the commitment of the provincial council to the Malaga agri-food sector,” Campos said.