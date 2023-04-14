Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Roller skaters set to take over the streets of Arroyo de la Miel

The council is closing streets so that people of any age or experience can go out roller skating without worrying about traffic

Marina Rivas

Friday, 14 April 2023, 11:59

Benalmádena's three-day 'skate on the street' programme is back. The council is closing streets so that people of any age or experience can go out roller skating without worrying about other traffic. The first day is today (Friday, 14 April).

Avenida de la Constitución in Arroyo de la Miel will be closed to vehicles from 7.45pm, as well as Calle Las Flores and the Béjar roundabout.

The other dates are 12 June and 9 May. The organisers want to highlight the importance of doing exercise outdoors. Only roller skates will be allowed, not bicycles or scooters.

