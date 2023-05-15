Rock route rolls back into Torremolinos this weekend The Ruta del Rock will present more than 40 free concerts by established local bands and musicians at different locations in the town over the last two weekends of May

More than 40 bands and artists and 46 catering establishments will participate in the eleventh Ruta del Rock in Torremolinos, the popular live music initiative that will be staged in bars and public spaces over the next two weekends.

The music will get going on Friday 19 and continue until Sunday 21 May, and will be repeated the from the following Friday until Sunday 28 May.

The rock route will include establishments in the areas of El Pinillo, El Calvario, the town centre, Playamar and Los Alamos, which will present free live concerts from 5pm until 10pm.

The musical initiative will present a variety of music, such as rock and roll, blues, jazz, soul, flamenco and pop, performed by some of the province’s most established bands and musicians. These will include The Silver Beats, a four-piece that perform the hits of the Beatles; Buddy and the Crickets, a tribute to Buddy Holly and rock and roll; The Money Makers, one of the coast’s most celebrated bands whose repertoire includes the music from the 1960s to present day; and Mama Cath and the Soul Sisters, a trio that performs classic soul and Motown hits.

For a full list of participating venues, artistes and schedules, see www.torremolinos.es