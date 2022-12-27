First phase of revamp of main road that connects Torremolinos to Benalmádena is finally finished The 740,000 euro reform of the Avenida Carlota Alessandri is part of the town hall’s plan to rejuvenate the area in order to support local businesses

The project has included the replacement and widening of the pavement at the northern end of the avenue. / SUR

Torremolinos town hall has announced that the first phase of the reform of the Avenida Carlota Alessandri, the main road that connects the town with Benalmádena, has finally come to an end.

With an investment of more than 740,000 euros, the renovation work has been made possible due to a subsidy granted by the Diputación de Málaga provincial authority and has included the replacement and widening of the pavement at the northern end of the avenue in Carihuela, along with the installation of 20 extra parking spaces and new LED street lighting.

The work is part of the town hall’s plan to rejuvenate the area in order to support local businesses, which, for the last 20 years, have seen a steep decline in activity.

The town’s mayor, Margarita del Cid, said, “If it were not for the commitment made by the provincial authority to the municipalities, and for the aid it gives us, this work would be totally impossible for a town like Torremolinos.”

Del Cid added that the first phase of the works has allowed “greater accessibility and visibility” and had resulted in “a major improvement of one of the main avenues of Torremolinos that needed this push”.

The provincial authority has already pledged just over two million euros for Torremolinos for the year 2023. The funds will be used for projects such as the indoor sports pavilion in El Pinillo, and for the renovation of the water infrastructure to improve the supply of areas that are determined as priorities.